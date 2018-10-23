Punjab, Sindh record wins in U19 cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Punjab and Sindh emerged victorious on the second day of the National Under-19 T20 Pentangular Cricket at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan Monday.
Sindh beat Balochistan by three wickets with Punjab also achieving three-wicket win against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Scores in brief: Balochistan 120-9 in 20 overs (Shoaib Ahmed 43, Bilal Khan 19 not out; Muhammad Waseem 3-17, Muhammad Tariq 3-23, Muhammad Makki 2-28). Sindh 123-7 in 19.4 overs (Mohsin Riaz 28, Muhammad Waseem 20 not out; Muhammad Shahid 2-17, Farrukh Waqas 2-17). Result: Sindh won by 3 wickets. Man of the match: Muhammad Waseem Jr.
At Multan Cricket Stadium: Punjab 145-7 in 20 overs (Awais Zafar 90, Suleman Shafqat 26; Said Nazir 2-34). KP 132-7 in 17.2 overs (Saqib Jamil 46, Hamza Khan 27; Bilal Javed 3-14, Fahad Munir 3-38). Result: Punjab won by 3 wickets. Man of the match: Awais Zafar.
ISLAMABAD: Punjab and Sindh emerged victorious on the second day of the National Under-19 T20 Pentangular Cricket at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan Monday.
Sindh beat Balochistan by three wickets with Punjab also achieving three-wicket win against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Scores in brief: Balochistan 120-9 in 20 overs (Shoaib Ahmed 43, Bilal Khan 19 not out; Muhammad Waseem 3-17, Muhammad Tariq 3-23, Muhammad Makki 2-28). Sindh 123-7 in 19.4 overs (Mohsin Riaz 28, Muhammad Waseem 20 not out; Muhammad Shahid 2-17, Farrukh Waqas 2-17). Result: Sindh won by 3 wickets. Man of the match: Muhammad Waseem Jr.
At Multan Cricket Stadium: Punjab 145-7 in 20 overs (Awais Zafar 90, Suleman Shafqat 26; Said Nazir 2-34). KP 132-7 in 17.2 overs (Saqib Jamil 46, Hamza Khan 27; Bilal Javed 3-14, Fahad Munir 3-38). Result: Punjab won by 3 wickets. Man of the match: Awais Zafar.
Comments