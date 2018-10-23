Punjab, Sindh record wins in U19 cricket

ISLAMABAD: Punjab and Sindh emerged victorious on the second day of the National Under-19 T20 Pentangular Cricket at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan Monday.

Sindh beat Balochistan by three wickets with Punjab also achieving three-wicket win against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Scores in brief: Balochistan 120-9 in 20 overs (Shoaib Ahmed 43, Bilal Khan 19 not out; Muhammad Waseem 3-17, Muhammad Tariq 3-23, Muhammad Makki 2-28). Sindh 123-7 in 19.4 overs (Mohsin Riaz 28, Muhammad Waseem 20 not out; Muhammad Shahid 2-17, Farrukh Waqas 2-17). Result: Sindh won by 3 wickets. Man of the match: Muhammad Waseem Jr.

At Multan Cricket Stadium: Punjab 145-7 in 20 overs (Awais Zafar 90, Suleman Shafqat 26; Said Nazir 2-34). KP 132-7 in 17.2 overs (Saqib Jamil 46, Hamza Khan 27; Bilal Javed 3-14, Fahad Munir 3-38). Result: Punjab won by 3 wickets. Man of the match: Awais Zafar.