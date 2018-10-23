Australia complete whitewash of Pakistan in women’s ODI series

KUALA LUMPUR: Australia opened up a four-point gap at the top of the table after three rounds of the ICC Women’s World Championship after completing a 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan in the ODIs in Kuala Lumpur.

There was some consolation for Pakistan, though, as they recorded their highest ODI score against Australia in making 235-7, chasing 325.Batting first, Australia were 225-5 after 40 overs, with Ashleigh Gardner new to the crease, having faced just three balls. She proceeded to smash 62 off a further 34 balls, with six fours and three sixes, as Australia made 99 in their last 10.

Gardner found a solid ally in Sophie Molineux, the pair adding 87 for the seventh wicket in just 9.1 overs. They put the finishing touches to the an innings which had got its early boost from Alyssa Healy, who made a robust 75-ball 97.

Ellyse Perry, playing in her 200th international for Australia, made a watchful 64-ball 32 while Rachael Haynes and Beth Mooney contributed 30 and 38 respectively. At one stage, Pakistan may have entertained thoughts of restricting Australia to under 250 when Sana Mir, the offspinner, dismissed Perry in the 29th over to leave Australia 151 for 4.

However, Australia fought back and exhibited their lower-order might. Mir, who finished with three wickets, was also the most economical bowler, conceding 53 off her 10 overs.Having provided the fireworks with the bat, Gardner went on to make as much impact with the ball, snaring three wickets to dent Pakistan’s chase.

Molineux, the left-arm spinner, displayed her craft to finish with magical figures of 1-16

off her 10 overs.None of the Pakistan batsmen barring Sidra Ameen and Aliya Riyaz managed to cross 40, when they needed at least two of them to bat through the innings.

As it turned out, Pakistan at no stage threatened to chase down the runs, and opted to bat out the overs instead.Scores in brief: Australia women 324-7 (Healy 97, Gardner 62 not out; Mir 3-53) beat Pakistan women 235-7 (Riaz 51, Ameen 41; Gardner 3-44) by 89 runs.