Croatia’s ex-PM convicted for war profiteering

ZAGREB: Croatia´s former premier Ivo Sanader was convicted on Monday for war profiteering, in a re-trial that found him guilty of taking a bribe from an Austrian bank during the country´s 1990s conflict.

Sanader, who steered Croatia into NATO and to the doorstep of the European Union in the 2000s, was sentenced to two and half years in prison for accepting nearly 500,000 euros ($558,500) in bribes from Austria´s Hypo Group Alpe Adria bank.

But the former prime minister, who can appeal the verdict, will not have to go jail as he already served time in a previous sentence and detention period.

The Zagreb court said Sanader, 65, accepted the bribes as deputy foreign minister in the mid-1990s, during the country´s independence war and the bloody breakup of former Yugoslavia. The cash came in the form of a five percent commission Sanader collected on the bank loan that was used to pay for Croatian embassies abroad, the court said.