Tue October 23, 2018
World

I
INP
October 23, 2018

Chinese FM thanks Pakistani diplomats for charity work

BEIJING: Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Pakistani pavilion at International Charity Bazaar held here and thanked Pakistani diplomats for their support, helping marginalized section of the society.

He visited Pakistani pavilion in the bazaar and showed keen interest in country's cultural show arranged on the occasion. The pavilion includes display of ethnic embroidered dresses, shawls, bags, cushions, camel skin table lamps, marble artifacts, carved boxes, carpets and specially the Sialkot made footballs.

Pakistani food was also a favorite item. Pakistani students also performed on traditional Pakistani music and delighted the audience. "Love knows no borders", an international charity fair on the theme "Hear love of the world" was organized with the support of the foreign diplomats. It was coordinated by Qian Wei, the wife of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The charity show helped to raise more than 6 million yuan ($865,900). The money will be used to get cochlear implants for the children.

Overall ninety foreign embassies and representative offices of international organizations in China displayed and sold food, handicrafts and cultural products representative of their countries at the event, which more than 10,000 people visited.

In a speech at the opening ceremony, Qian thanked the foreign diplomats and caring people for their long-term care and support for China's poverty alleviation work. "We have brought love and hope to those in need," she said. It was the 10th anniversary of the charity fair.

