Hurricane Willa upgraded

MEXICO CITY: Hurricane Willa was upgraded to a "potentially catastrophic" Category 5 storm Monday off Mexico´s Pacific coast, where it was expected to produce life-threatening wind and flooding, the US National Hurricane Center said.

The powerful hurricane was on course to slam into Mexico somewhere around the resort town of Mazatlan on Tuesday afternoon or evening, the NHC said in its 1500 GMT advisory. It now has maximum sustained winds of 160 miles per hour, making it a maximum Category 5 hurricane, it said.