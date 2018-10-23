Tue October 23, 2018
World

AFP
October 23, 2018

Pak envoy highlights human rights violations in Kashmir to OHRC chief

MUSCAT: Pakistan’s ambassador to Oman Ali Javed met with Oman Human Rights Commission (OHRC) Chairman Sheikh Abdullah bin Shuwain Al-Hosni at his office and highlighted human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Besides this they also discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral importance as well as multilateral cooperation in UNHCR and OIC.OHRC chairman recalled his vision of “equal rights for all” and reiterated the commitment to serve and protect all residents, including vulnerable persons. Praising the contributions by Pakistani community across the Sultanate of Oman, he observed that one third Omanis originating from Pakistan bound the two nations together, says a press release.

The ambassador accorded a briefing on the soaring trajectory of bilateral cooperation. Recalling that Pakistan was host to world’s longest and largest refugee population on earth for 40 years, while maintaining leading contributions to United Nations Peacekeeping Operations globally, he reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to UN Charter.

Citing United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights report of May 2018, titled “Situation of Human Rights in Kashmir”, the ambassador presented a copy of the document to Sheikh Al Hosni drawing his attention to reported human rights violations committed by Indian establishment in occupied Kashmir, while reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic and moral support for the oppressed people in the world.

Pakistan and Oman cooperate on the questions of Palestine and Kashmir in the UN and OIC frameworks whereas both nations are proponents of political dialogue as means to development, sustainable peace and security in the region and elsewhere.

