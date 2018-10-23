Girl burnt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A seven-year-old girl was burnt to death due to leakage of gas in her kitchen at Gojra on Monday. Mafia Bibi, daughter of Munir Ahmad, was trying to switch on a gas oven when suddenly it exploded due to gas leakage. As a result, she sustained burns. She was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
