Three terrorists held with explosives

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Counter Terrorism Department on Monday arrested three alleged terrorists from Gojra Bypass. The CTD raided and arrested Luqman of Bahawalpur, Razzaq of Rajanpur and Imran of Lodhran. The police also recovered explosive material from them.

RALLY: Scores of workers of powerlooms and kilns on Monday took out a rally against closure of powerlooms and kilns at Gojra. The protesters started their rally which started from Jhang Road and culminated at Malkan Wala Chowk. Addressing on the occasion, Ms Parveen Malik, Malik Nisar Ahmad, Abdul Latif and Saifullah Cheema said that thousands of workers would be jobless due to the government’s decision. They urged the government to withdraw from the decision.