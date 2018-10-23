‘PM not ordered Aleem Khan to vacate CM camp office’

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Monday issued a clarification regarding prime minister asking Senior Provincial Minister for Local Government Abdul Aleem Khan to vacate 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam CM Camp Office.

Terming the report, appeared in this newspaper, which claimed that the senior minister was running a parallel office to CM Secretariat as just exaggeration, the minister claimed that the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and senior minister enjoyed cordial relationship. He called the premier’s reportedly ordering the senior minister to vacate the camp office was concocted, baseless and beyond facts, says a press release on Monday.

He also said that the senior minister and all members of Punjab Assembly were answerable to the chief minister and that there had been no contact by PTI Secretary General Arshad Dad with the senior minister and had he visited him, there would have been a meeting between the two. He added there was no lack of understanding and coordination between the government institutions and leaders.

A spokesperson of prime minister also issued a clarification in this context and said that the report was totally baseless and devoid of facts. Neither the premier expressed no-trust in the performance of senior minister nor asked him to vacate the camp office.