Army hands over Swat’s control to civil admin

MINGORA: The Pakistan Army on Monday formally handed administrative powers, including security, to the district administration of Swat. A handing over ceremony was held at the Saidu Sharif Airport. It was attended by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nazeer Ahmad Butt, provincial ministers and local elected representatives. On the occasion, Brig Naseem Anwar handed over the civilian powers to Commissioner Malakand Division Zaheer-ul-Islam. The security powers are now the responsibility of the district police officer, Swat. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said it was a great day in the history of Swat. He said that a decade ago, the terrorists had captured the Swat valley and spread terror.