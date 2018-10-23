ECL policy

Senate body for giving powers to interior secretary

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Committee on Interior on Monday proposed to the government for amending the present policy on Exit Control List and asked the Ministry of Interior that all those names which have been included in the ECL for the last three years with no decision from any court may be removed from the ECL with immediate effect. “The Committee’s main concern is to make the ECL Policy very clear as to how put and remove the names from the ECL, so we can facilitate the public through parliament as the influential people used to get their names out of the ECL and the poor is victim of this discriminatory policy, so there was a need to have to amend the present policy of the ECL,” said Senate’s committee chairman Rehman Malik while chairing a meeting here Monday. Malik said the committee proposes that the words “competent authority” should be substituted with words “Federal Secretary,Ministry of Interior”, no-body should be placed on the ECL during the enquiry and no one should be included in the ECL during investigation unless ordered by the Trial Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Senate’s committee was briefed by the Ministry of Interior on the Exit Control List (ECL) Policy of the government and discussed it in detail with identifying all the lacunas in the current policy.

He said that one must not be placed on ECL merely for the reason that an inquiry is initiated against him until one is not proven either guilty or court has not ordered to place one name on ECL. He said that the way names of accused persons are placed on the ECL is not appropriate and the Committee will take opinion of all the stakeholders on it.

He asked that all those names which have been included in the ECL for the last three years with no decision from any Court may be removed from the ECL with immediate effect.