Kinza torture case

The plight of 11-year-old Kinza Bashir serves as grim confirmation of the fact that we as a society have failed the most vulnerable among us on just about every level. Kinza was forced by poverty-induced desperation into working for army doctor Ammara Riaz and her husband Mohsin Riaz – also a doctor – as a maid. She survived two years of being tortured, beaten and starved because she had no other choice. Her family needed the meagre salary she was getting because the state provides no social net for the impoverished. Kinza could turn to no one because of our unequal system of justice where the word of the rich will always be believed over that of a poor house maid. It is only when the heartbreaking videos of Kinza narrating her ordeal went viral on social media that the government took any action. Even then, it emerged that Kinza’s father had already denied that his daughter suffered any violence, likely due to pressure and perhaps a payoff from her torturers.

This case is reminiscent to that of Tayyaba, who had also been tortured while working as a maid for a powerful judge. There too the accused looked to have got off scot-free when Tayyaba’s guardians pardoned them. Thankfully, the Supreme Court voided the pardon but the judge and his wife were given only one year in prison – the minimum required under the law – and are still out on bail.

If we are serious about ending such violence, the state first needs to take action against the perpetrators. The accused’s high station in life should not protect them from the consequences of their actions. For doctors, who have taken an oath to heal others, to be capable of such monstrous behaviour shows how the rich have completely dehumanised those who are not as wealthy as them. This case should also lead us to think more deeply about the societal change that is needed. How is it ever acceptable for young children to be forced into work? Child labour of any kind is a form of abuse and it is one we can no longer tolerate. These poor children are the prime targets of physical and sexual abuse because of the power their employers have over them. Their parents are too desperate or scared to take any action. It is in situations like this, where all power rests on one side, that the state has to act as the guarantor for the rights of the vulnerable. All too often, unfortunately, it ends up siding with the culprits and not the victims.