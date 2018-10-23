Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Editorial

October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kinza torture case

The plight of 11-year-old Kinza Bashir serves as grim confirmation of the fact that we as a society have failed the most vulnerable among us on just about every level. Kinza was forced by poverty-induced desperation into working for army doctor Ammara Riaz and her husband Mohsin Riaz – also a doctor – as a maid. She survived two years of being tortured, beaten and starved because she had no other choice. Her family needed the meagre salary she was getting because the state provides no social net for the impoverished. Kinza could turn to no one because of our unequal system of justice where the word of the rich will always be believed over that of a poor house maid. It is only when the heartbreaking videos of Kinza narrating her ordeal went viral on social media that the government took any action. Even then, it emerged that Kinza’s father had already denied that his daughter suffered any violence, likely due to pressure and perhaps a payoff from her torturers.

This case is reminiscent to that of Tayyaba, who had also been tortured while working as a maid for a powerful judge. There too the accused looked to have got off scot-free when Tayyaba’s guardians pardoned them. Thankfully, the Supreme Court voided the pardon but the judge and his wife were given only one year in prison – the minimum required under the law – and are still out on bail.

If we are serious about ending such violence, the state first needs to take action against the perpetrators. The accused’s high station in life should not protect them from the consequences of their actions. For doctors, who have taken an oath to heal others, to be capable of such monstrous behaviour shows how the rich have completely dehumanised those who are not as wealthy as them. This case should also lead us to think more deeply about the societal change that is needed. How is it ever acceptable for young children to be forced into work? Child labour of any kind is a form of abuse and it is one we can no longer tolerate. These poor children are the prime targets of physical and sexual abuse because of the power their employers have over them. Their parents are too desperate or scared to take any action. It is in situations like this, where all power rests on one side, that the state has to act as the guarantor for the rights of the vulnerable. All too often, unfortunately, it ends up siding with the culprits and not the victims.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations
Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia

Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia
All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
China opens world's longest sea bridge

China opens world's longest sea bridge

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment