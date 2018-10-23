Trash of the titans

The improper disposal of waste in Rawalpindi has invited considerable criticism. Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Muhammad Basharat Raja recently ordered various waste management organisations in the city to remove garbage from collection points near Liaquat Bagh so that the city can be kept clean and pollution-free.

These committees must realise that their effort to keep the city clean shouldn’t harm those who live in the rural belt. Last month, newspapers reported that garbage-management committee had shifted garbage from Rawalpindi and dumped it near Losar Village. As a result, residents staged a protest against this practice as it would produce an unbearable stench and produce health risks. This is a dangerous practice that stands the risk of placing the needs and priorities of city-dwellers above those of people who reside in rural areas. We must also remember that garbage collection and disposal falls under the purview of the city mayor and members of the relevant municipal corporation. The city government must fulfil its responsibilities in this regard.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad