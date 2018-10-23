Crossing limits

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi has done the right thing by taking notice of an incident where a woman threatened and misbehaved with police officials at an entry point to the Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad. However, action must also be taken against those who misbehave with other professionals in an unwarranted manner.

For instance, a vast number of people tend to misbehave with doctors on duty in government hospitals on a daily basis. Unfortunately, little or no measures have been taken to prevent this. The government ought to take steps against such practices as well.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad