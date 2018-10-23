The austerity delusion

The PTI-led government’s austerity drive has its pitfalls. A quick glance at our various ministries and divisions at the federal and provincial levels reveal that austerity doesn’t reap any benefit in countries like ours where corruption is rampant.

One of the primary causes of abject poverty in our resource-rich country is the practice among those in positions of authority to recklessly spend money. They mercilessly waste fuel, electricity and other resources. At this critical juncture, the PTI-led government must take action against these elements to save the economy and prevent state resources from being wasted.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad