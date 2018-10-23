Save our roads

This refers to the letter, ‘Bypass the jam’ (October 22). The writer has aptly suggested that an oil pipeline should be constructed from the Attock Refinery to the outskirts of Rawalpindi. If this pipeline is constructed, the number of oil tankers that visit the refinery on a daily basis for fuel will be greatly reduced. As a consequence, the frequent gridlocks caused by these tankers will also be minimised.

A consistent effort should be made to implement this suggestion as it will afford citizens the convenience of a commute without any hindrances.

Khalid Hyder

Rawalpindi

*****

Those who drive to Expo Centre through Nipa Chowrangi have repeatedly complained that there are very few U-turns along the road. If commuters are to be believed, the nearest U-turn comes after almost one kilometre. More often than not, people tend to drive on the wrong side of the road instead of using the U-turn as it is far more convenient. This results in massive traffic jams outside Sir Syed University.

People shouldn’t flout traffic regulations as it inconveniences other commuters. Steps should be taken to encourage people to use the U-turn along this road.

Ahmed Raza

Karachi