Water we going to do?

Karachi’s acute water shortage has added to the burdens of its citizens. In the past, the water shortage was only prevalent in the city during summer. But now, the water crisis has become a dominant feature of every season. Although a large amount of money is paid to the government through exorbitant bills and taxes, these funds have done little to offer a durable solution to the city’s water woes. The tanker mafia continues to exert an influence in Karachi and citizens have been left with no option but to ask the government to build more dams. We need to find an urgent solution to our water crisis.

Syed Furqan Haider

Karachi