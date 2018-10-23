Eaglets move up in Siddique Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Wahdat Eaglets marched into the next round of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament when they crushed Bostan Gymkhana by 139 runs at the Wahdat Colony Ground. Scores: Wahdat Eaglets 324/7 in 40 overs (Zahid Khan 65, Taib Sohail 61, Ali Raza 32, Bilal Farid 45, Naveed Zia 62*, Faheem Khan 2/71, Irfan Ali 2/47). Bostan Gymkhana 185/9 in 40 overs (Ayyaz Baig 28, Ali Raza 51,Majid 36, Adnan Rehmani 11, Kamran Haider 3/28).
