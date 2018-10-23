One-day Swimming on Nov 3

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF) will hold a one-day swimming competition here on November 3 at Punjab International Swimming Complex.“Leading swimmers will display their talent in different events,” said a spokesman of PSF on Monday. President Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan will be the chief guest on the occasion.
