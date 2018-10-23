Aussies crush UAE in one-off T20

ABU DHABI: D’Arcy Short smacked an unbeaten half-century as Australia cruised to a seven-wicket victory over United Arab Emirates in a lone Twenty20 International in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Short struck eight boundaries as he finished 68 not out off 53 balls to help Australia chase down a modest 118-run target in 16.1 overs after UAE were restricted to 117-6.Short overcame the loss of skipper Aaron Finch (one) and Chris Lynn (20) as Australia tuned up for their three-match T20 series against Pakistan starting in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The other two matches will be played in Dubai on Friday and Sunday.

Scores: UAE 117-6 in 20 overs (Shaiman Anwar 41, Mohammad Naveed 27; N. Coulter-Nile 2-20, B. Stanlake 2-20) v Australia 119-3 in 16.1 overs (D. Short 68 not out, C. Lynn 20; Amir Hayat 2-26)Result: Australia won by seven wickets.