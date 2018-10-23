Pioneer Club lose to Shaheen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Shaheen Club (Kasur) beat Pioneer Club by 70 runs at the Shah Faisal ground. Scores: Shaheen Club 290/8 in 35 overs (Fareed Butt 70, Ahmed Ali 60, M Ijaz 3-40, Ibrahim Ahmed 3-40, Ahmed Shehzad 2-20). Pioneer Club 220-6 in 35 overs (Nadeem Javed Butt 60*, M Awais 40, M Arsalan 20, Fareed Butt 3-40, Imdad Ahmed 2-20).
