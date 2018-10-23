Tue October 23, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2018

Easy sailing for Afghan FC in PPFL

LAHORE: Afghan FC Chaman thrashed Ashraf Sugar Mills 4-0 in a Pakistan Premier Football league (PPFL) here at Punjab Stadium on Monday. Pakistan Army outclassed KPT 3-0 in the second match of the day. Afghan FC was in aggressive mood to get lead early but ASML defenders kept intact and resisted well until 33th minute when Abdul Raheem availed a good opportunity to score. Some good moves by the Afghan Club in the first half were tackled. In the second half ASML defenders became shaky and provided gapes. Iftikhar Ahmad doubled the lead in 67th minute. Ammanullah netted the ball after few moments and Umer Daraz scores to make it 4-0. In the second encounter Pakistan Army was for superior against Karachi Port Trust. Forces team got lead in just 12 minutes when Ansar Abbas scored. KPT had no answers in the first half. In the second session Army excreted more pressure. Mateen netted the ball in the 44th minute. Ali Raza scored the third goal for Pakistan Army in the 65th minute. KPT forward line looked toothless in the whole game.

