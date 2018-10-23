Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hashoo Group team wins Argentina Polo Cup

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Group’s team got better of Shahtaj Four Horsemen by half a goal with a 6.5-6 score to win Argentina Republic Cup Polo at Islamabad Club Ground. The two Hashoo teams along with teams ‘Kalabagh’ and ‘President Body Guard’ played their matches this past week. The two teams ‘Hashoo’ and ‘Hashoo Four’ were sponsored by the Group who owns Pearl-Continental and Marriott Hotels across Pakistan.

The two Hashoo Group teams comprised of players M Aun Rizvi (Handicap-1), M Turab Rizvi (1 Goal Handicap), Edward (3 Goal Handicap, UK), Miguel Angel Diaz (4 Goal Handicap, Argentina), Adil Waheed (1 Goal Handicap), Abbas Khan Niazi (2 Goal Handicap), Hamza (1 Goal Handicap) and Raja Hasnat Mujeeb (2 Goal Handicap). The youngest players in the tournament, Aun Rizvi and Turab Rizvi, proved their polo skills while playing with seasoned and higher goal handicap players. “We are proud to showcase young Pakistani polo players playing alongside renowned international players. Hashoo Group continuously aims to support art, culture, and in this case young Pakistani talent in a world-famous sport that has a rich history in the region.” Said Lashley Anne Pulsipher, Chief Sales, Marketing, Revenue, and Sales Officer.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations
Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia

Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia
All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
China opens world's longest sea bridge

China opens world's longest sea bridge

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment