Hashoo Group team wins Argentina Polo Cup

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Group’s team got better of Shahtaj Four Horsemen by half a goal with a 6.5-6 score to win Argentina Republic Cup Polo at Islamabad Club Ground. The two Hashoo teams along with teams ‘Kalabagh’ and ‘President Body Guard’ played their matches this past week. The two teams ‘Hashoo’ and ‘Hashoo Four’ were sponsored by the Group who owns Pearl-Continental and Marriott Hotels across Pakistan.

The two Hashoo Group teams comprised of players M Aun Rizvi (Handicap-1), M Turab Rizvi (1 Goal Handicap), Edward (3 Goal Handicap, UK), Miguel Angel Diaz (4 Goal Handicap, Argentina), Adil Waheed (1 Goal Handicap), Abbas Khan Niazi (2 Goal Handicap), Hamza (1 Goal Handicap) and Raja Hasnat Mujeeb (2 Goal Handicap). The youngest players in the tournament, Aun Rizvi and Turab Rizvi, proved their polo skills while playing with seasoned and higher goal handicap players. “We are proud to showcase young Pakistani polo players playing alongside renowned international players. Hashoo Group continuously aims to support art, culture, and in this case young Pakistani talent in a world-famous sport that has a rich history in the region.” Said Lashley Anne Pulsipher, Chief Sales, Marketing, Revenue, and Sales Officer.