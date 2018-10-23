BCB undecided on Shakib NOC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Monday that they are yet to make a decision regarding Shakib Al Hasan’s participation in the upcoming UAE T20X - a franchise-based T20 event - slated to be played between December 19 and January 11.Shakib, who is undergoing a rehabilitation program for his injured finger that forced him out of action for three months including the ongoing series against Zimbabwe, had applied for a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to BCB cricket operation recently.BCB media committee chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed the receipt of such an application and said the board is yet to take a decision.
