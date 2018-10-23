Tue October 23, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 23, 2018

Australia sweep series against Pak women

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan women showed marked improvement in their batting but they still fell short as Australia set them a mammoth target of 325, courtesy Alyssa Healy’s 75-ball 97 at the top of the order and Ashleigh Gardner’s unbeaten blitzkrieg of 62 from 37 balls.

A few Pakistan batters stood up to attempt a fitting riposte, but a Gardner-inspired bowling attack put a brake on such ideas.

Australia’s innings took off after a shaky start thanks to a 108-run partnership between Healy and Ellyse Perry - who played her 200th international fixture, also her 100th ODI. There was room for Pakistan’s comeback when both the set batters were dismissing within the space of two overs, but their exit made way for a couple of more strong alliances.

First, Rachael Haynes and Beth Mooney kept the scoring rate high and took the game towards the final 10 overs, setting the platform for Gardner to arrive on and smash away.She did just that while Sophie Molineux played a perfect foil at the other end, paving the way for another partnership to blossom, and more importantly, giving Gardner the freedom to rip apart Pakistan bowlers and fire Australia past the 300-run mark.

Even Pakistan’s better batting show compared to the duds in the first two fixtures was quite short of what they needed in chase today. A brisk start from openers Nahida Khan and Muneeba Ali was brought to an abrupt end by Gardner when she dismissed the latter. Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz and Sana Mir all got starts, but none solicited a big enough partnership to challenge the series victors.

Gardner can take away a chunk of credit for that, as she ended two of the better batting performances through the middle from Dar and half-centurion Riaz.Australia erred in line, giving away 20 runs in wides, but they still did enough to keep a safe distance between Pakistan and a pride-restoring victory for them. Pakistan can still take heart from the fact that they played out all 50 overs for the first time in the series, but Australia took home a clean sweep with an 89-run victory.

Brief scores: Australia women 324/7 in 50 overs (Alyssa Healy 97, Ashleigh Gardner 62; Sana Mir 3-53) beat Pakistan Women 235/7 in 50 overs (Aliya Riaz 51, Sidra Ameen 41; Ashleigh Gardner 3-44) by 89 runs.

