PAF outplay Navy in PPFL

LAHORE: PAF outplayed Navy 2-0 in a match of Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) played at Punjab Stadium on Monday. The match between KRL and Karachi Electric ended in a 1-1 draw. In the first match PAF started aggressively against Navy and kept on attacking. The opener came from Faisal in the 33rd minute. Counter attacks by Navy were handled well by the PAF defenders. In the second half PAF again dominated the proceedings and pressure on defenders paid in the 86th minute when Faisal netted the ball to make it 2-0. In the second encounter of the day KRl was off to flying start when Azharullah pushed back defenders to make it 1-0 in 11th minute but not surprised by the move Karachi Electric kept moving towards the goal-post and Muhammad Rasool provided the equaliser in the 21st minute. Both teams adopted defensive approach in the remaining time and no goal could be scored to change the fate of the match.