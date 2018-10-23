U-19 Pentangular Cricket Punjab, Sindh victorious

ISLAMABAD: Punjab and Sindh emerged victorious on the second day of National Under-19 T20 Pentangular Cricket at the Multan Stadium Monday. Sindh beat Balochistan by three wickets with Punjab also achieving three-wicket win against KP team.

Scores: Balochistan 120-9 in 20 overs (Shoaib Ahmed 43, M. Bilal Khan 19*, M Waseem 3-17, M Tariq 3-23, M Makki 2-28), Sindh 123-7 in 19.4 overs (Mohsin Riaz 28, M Waseem 20 not out, M Shahid 2-17, Farrukh Waqas 2-17). Result: Sindh U-19 won by 3 wickets. Man of the match: M Waseem Jr.

Second match: Punjab 145-7 in 20 overs (Awais Zafar 90, M. Suleman Shafqat 26, Said Nazir 2-34). KP 132-7 in 17.2 overs (Saqib Jamil 46, Hamza Khan 27, M. Bilal Javed 3-14, Fahad Munir 3-38). Result: Punjab U-19s won by 3 wickets. Man of the match: Awais Zafar (Punjab U-19).