Maldives, Aitchison College T20 match today

LAHORE: The visiting Maldives cricket team will play Aitchison college in a T20 match here on Tuesday (today) at Aitchison College ground.Maldives team is on a training-cum-preparatory nine-day tour to Pakistan for their coming assignment ACC Cup.The touring side has produced dismal performance in their so far three matches, suffering back-to-back defeats. In the opening match, NCA Development squad beat them by 8 wickets followed by an identical margin defeat at the hands of Pak Lions Club. In the third match, Lahore Gymkhana outplayed them by 9 runs. The T20 match will start at 10am.