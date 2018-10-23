Banned Jamshed decides to move court

ISLAMABAD: Banned cricketer Nasir Jamshed has decided to move to Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration on Sports against the ten-year ban from all forms of cricket.

Justice (retd) Mian Hamid Farooq, PCB’s independent adjudicator hearing the appeal filed by Nasir Jamshed against the decision of the Anti-Corruption Tribunal Monday announced the order. The 10-year ban imposed on Nasir Jamshed has been found to be ‘perfectly justified’ and shall continue to remain in force.

Reacting to the decision, Nasir’s lawyer Barrister Ali Raza said that they would move to the International Court of Arbitration on Sports against the ban within next three weeks. “Though we have got some reprieve from the early judgment that was too harsh in nature, we still believe even the ten years ban is too much for a player who was never caught for any misadventure,” Barrister Ali Raza, said.

He said his client was expecting coming out clean from the appeal. “Ten years ban is too harsh. If one-man panel has any doubts on Nasir role, he should have penalized with minimum ban. We know well that there is no single evidence against my client,” he said.

Barrister Ali Raza said that ten years ban is equal to life ban. “It is almost a life ban as the player as he would not be in a position to continue his career which is the only mean for him to earn bread and butter. That is the reason we have decided to move the court of Arbitration in Switzerland.”