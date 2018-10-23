Tue October 23, 2018
Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
October 23, 2018

Saqlain wants probe into India match incident

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey team head coach Mohammad Saqlain who returned home from Oman following unfortunate verbal brawl with manager said he warned federation on the working and deplorable behaviour of Hasan Sardar prior to team’s departure to Muscat for Asian Champions Trophy.

In an exclusive talk with The News on his return early Monday morning, Saqlain said he never got along well with manager Hasan Sardar after the resignation of Dutch coach.

“Hasan Sardar has his own temperament where he continues to live his life with ‘ease’. I am professional and feel that if I have been given duty to coach players, I should devote myself hundred percent to my job. My attitude never got the backing and support from the manager,” Saqlain alleged.

The head coach (what he calls himself) called on Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar Monday and refused to reconsider his decision of not working with Hasan Sardar in future. Saqlain demanded initiating inquiry on the incident occurred during the match against India. “I have requested PHF president to initiate inquiry on the incident. Actually what happened before, during and after the match against India required a through probe. I present myself for inquiry. Hasan Sardar should also do the same,” he said. Saqlain said prior to leaving for Oman, he had same problem with Hasan Sardar and reported incidents on more than one occasions to PHF. “You cannot get best out of players if as a coach or manager you are not devoted to the given job. We cannot expect victories against best teams if we as a coach or manager have other interests and are not devoting ourselves hundred percent to our job.” The head coach said he had many other things to tell. “I am waiting for the PHF to initiate inquiry where I would share many other incidents and interests of officials that resulted in such a bad performance.”

Later in a video message, Hasan Sardar blamed Saqlain of misconduct. “I have asked PHF to suspend Saqlain and initiate inquiry against him. He is indiscipline individual. As a player he was also banned previously. During the match against India he refused to accept what he was told to do and had misbehaved with me. I am the head coach as well as manager and he was my assistant.”

