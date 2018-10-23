China, ASEAN start joint maritime drills

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China and Southeast Asian states kicked off their first joint maritime exercises on Monday in an effort to ease regional tensions linked to rival claims in the South China Sea. Eight warships set sail from the port of Zhanjiang, in China’s southern Guangdong province, with 1,200 military personnel taking part in the event, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
