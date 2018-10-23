US lottery jackpotsclimb to combined $2.2b

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Who wants to be a billionaire? For $2 a ticket, lottery players have a chance to be among the richest people in the world if they beat the long-shot odds of 1 in 303 million to win the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.6 billion Tuesday night. The sum reached a world record for lottery jackpots after there were no winning numbers for the $1 billion prize on Friday. About 280 million tickets were sold for Friday´s drawing, with about 60 percent of all winning number combinations covered, said Seth Elkin, a spokesman for the Maryland Lottery. Tickets sold for Tuesday´s drawing are expected to cover 75 percent of all possible number combinations, he said. However, the odds of getting killed by a shark are higher than winning the lottery, with the International Shark Attack File putting the chance at 1 in 3.7 million in a lifetime.
