Tue October 23, 2018
World

AFP
October 23, 2018

Russia ‘will never attack anyone first’: Kremlin

MOSCOW: Russia would never strike first even if threatened with a nuclear attack, the Kremlin spokesman said Monday, following President Vladimir Putin’s remarks that Russians would “go to heaven” as martyrs in case of a nuclear war.

“We will never attack anyone first,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists. “We don’t feel that we have the right to inflict the first strike.”—AFPThe Kremlin further said the world would be less safe if Washington goes ahead with plans to withdraw from a Cold War-era nuclear weapons treaty that banned intermediate-range missiles.

“Such steps, if taken, will make the world more dangerous,” said presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov as he rejected claims by US President Donald Trump that Russia had violated the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

“Russia has been and remains committed to the provisions of this treaty,” he said.The US had previously undermined the foundations of the agreement, Peskov added.“The intention to withdraw from this document is of the deepest concern.”

Peskov reiterated an earlier statement by President Vladimir Putin that Russia would never strike first even if threatened with a nuclear attack. “We don’t feel that we have the right to inflict the first strike,” he said.

