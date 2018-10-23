Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

World

AFP
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Turkey vows ‘nothing will remain secret’ in Khashoggi murder case

ANKARA: Turkey said that the murder of Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul was “savagely planned” and vowed that nothing will stay secret in the case, adding Ankara did not want relations with Riyadh to be damaged.

“From the start, the line of our President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) has been clear. Nothing will remain secret in this case,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters in Ankara.“This entire case will be explored from the legal point of view. Shedding light on all the aspects is our final aim and responsibility,” he said.

Kalin’s comments came ahead of a hugely anticipated address to ruling party lawmakers by Erdogan on Tuesday which the president has vowed will reveal the “naked truth” about the Khashoggi case.

The spokesman described Saudi Arabia as an “important country, a brotherly and friendly country”.He added: “We have many partnerships and we would not want these to be damaged. Consequently, there is a great responsibility on the Saudi authorities to shed light on the case.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s judiciary chief slammed Saudi Arabia over the “heinous murder” of journalist and blasted Western countries for “double standards”. “We can see the West’s double standards on issues regarding human rights... (they) became sensitive over the killing of this journalist and are seemingly following up, but they are silent on the crimes being committed in Yemen,” the judiciary chief added.

European nations should take a joint stance on whether to halt arms exports to Saudi Arabia over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Monday.

He reiterated Chancellor Angela Merkel’s statement from Sunday, saying Berlin “at this stage will not approve further arms exports because we want to know what happened”, adding that “all explanations so far have been unsatisfactory”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May called for the “truth” over the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.“I am sure the whole House will join me in condemning the killing of Jamal Khashoggi in the strongest possible terms. We must get to the truth of what happened,” May told parliament.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations
Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia

Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia
All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
China opens world's longest sea bridge

China opens world's longest sea bridge

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment