Turkey vows ‘nothing will remain secret’ in Khashoggi murder case

ANKARA: Turkey said that the murder of Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul was “savagely planned” and vowed that nothing will stay secret in the case, adding Ankara did not want relations with Riyadh to be damaged.

“From the start, the line of our President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) has been clear. Nothing will remain secret in this case,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters in Ankara.“This entire case will be explored from the legal point of view. Shedding light on all the aspects is our final aim and responsibility,” he said.

Kalin’s comments came ahead of a hugely anticipated address to ruling party lawmakers by Erdogan on Tuesday which the president has vowed will reveal the “naked truth” about the Khashoggi case.

The spokesman described Saudi Arabia as an “important country, a brotherly and friendly country”.He added: “We have many partnerships and we would not want these to be damaged. Consequently, there is a great responsibility on the Saudi authorities to shed light on the case.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s judiciary chief slammed Saudi Arabia over the “heinous murder” of journalist and blasted Western countries for “double standards”. “We can see the West’s double standards on issues regarding human rights... (they) became sensitive over the killing of this journalist and are seemingly following up, but they are silent on the crimes being committed in Yemen,” the judiciary chief added.

European nations should take a joint stance on whether to halt arms exports to Saudi Arabia over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Monday.

He reiterated Chancellor Angela Merkel’s statement from Sunday, saying Berlin “at this stage will not approve further arms exports because we want to know what happened”, adding that “all explanations so far have been unsatisfactory”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May called for the “truth” over the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.“I am sure the whole House will join me in condemning the killing of Jamal Khashoggi in the strongest possible terms. We must get to the truth of what happened,” May told parliament.