Poets given away awards

MARDAN: Da Adabi Dostano Maraka held an award ceremony here on Monday.Noted scholar Dr Israr presided over the event. Saleem Raz, M R, Israr Toru, Dr Abaseen Yousafzai, Aseer Mangal, Dr Mohammad Yousafzai, Rokhan Yousafzai and a large number of poets and scholars attended the event.

Akbar Hoti, Syed Noor Jalal, Mehar Indesh and Noor Rehman Sahar jointly conducted the proceedings of the event. Those who received awards included Mohammad Zubair Hasrat, Sahil Yousafzai, Inayatullah Inayat, Naila Shumail Safi, Muskan Khattak, Farzana, Rasul, Shahab Shad, Saeed Gul Saeed, Hasan Khilji, Maulana Ahmad Ali, Noor Ali Khan, Abdul Majeed Gran, Suliman Kamil, Syed Farman Ali Farman and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadim Shah said that Da Adabi Dostano Maraka was an active organisation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that it was motivating the young generation to strive for their rights.