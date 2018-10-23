Less than 10pc women voting in NA-48: ECP, MNA directed to submit reply or case to be decided ex-parte

PESHAWAR: The Election Tribunal on Monday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the returned candidate Mohsin Javed from NA-48 North Waziristan to submit reply before next hearing of the case otherwise an election petition filed for his disqualification on the basis of polling of less than 10 percent women votes in the constituency would be decided as ex-parte.

Giving last chance to MNA Mohsin Javed, known as Mohsin Dawar, the Election Tribunal headed by Justice Musarrat Hilali directed him to submit his reply before the next hearing on October 30 or else the court would decide the case ex-parte.

During hearing, Aminur Rehman Yousafzai, counsel for the losing candidate Mufti Misbahuddin, submitted before the bench that the tribunal had issued two notices to ECP and returned candidate Mohsin Dawar, but they failed to submit reply.

Explaining his case, the lawyer submitted that first the returned candidate stopped the voters of the petitioner from voting and second less than 10 percent women cast their ballots in the constituency.

It may be mentioned that 9.93 percent women cast their votes in the NA-48 constituency in the July 25 general election. Under the Election Act 2017, polling of 10 percent women votes is mandatory in every constituency in the election.

The lawyer submitted that the Elections Act, 2017 required the ECP to declare an election null and void if women’s turnout in a constituency was less than 10 percent of the total polled votes. It is worth mentioning that the ECP had ordered re-polling in PK-23 Shangla after less than 10 percent women voted in the constituency during the general election.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Shaukat Yusufzai won the seat on both occasions.The petitioner submitted that why the ECP did not declare the returned candidate disqualified as less than 10 percent female votes were polled in the constituency.

During the hearing, a lawyer tried to represent Mohsin Dawar in the case even though he didn’t have power of attorney. The court rejected the request. The lawyer said that he was on a visit to the US.

The Election Tribunal also put on notice the petitioners in several cases to submit replies within three days in applications requesting the tribunal to dismiss the election petitions against them as these were non-maintainable for failing to meet the requirements under the law.

Several lawyers, including Qazi Jawad Ihsanullah, Abdul Samad Bannu and Farooq Malik, requested the tribunal to first hear the applications against maintainability of the petitions and then proceed in the cases if not dismissed.

The lawyers argued that majority of the petitions were non-maintainable as the requisite requirements under the Election Act were not fulfilled.The court issued notices and fixed October 30 for hearing arguments over maintainability of the election petitions.

The Election Tribunal had already issued notices to the returned candidates in the election petitions. They include Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri and ANP MNA Ameer Haider Hoti.

Former lawmaker Shahjee Gul Afridi, who lost to Noorul Haq Qadri, is seeking recounting and re-polling in the constituency claiming that women votes were wrongly polled. He alleged that presiding officers of 10 polling stations took bags full of votes to their houses.

He claimed that he was not allowed to campaign in the election in 23 polling stations. Barrister Gohar Ali appeared for Shahjee Gul in the election petition.Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Noorul Haq Qadri won election from NA-43 Tribal Area-IV by securing 33,243 votes.

According to ECP, independent candidate Shahjee Gul Afridi stood second by getting 30,151 votes.PTI’s Muhammad Atif Khan also filed election petition seeking recounting of votes in NA-21 Mardan. As per the Form-47 of the ECP, Ameer Haider Hoti won the election by obtaining 78,911 votes while Muhammad Atif was second with 78,876 votes.

There is only 35 votes difference between them. The PTI candidate Mohammad Atif Khan, who is now provincial Minister for Tourism, Culture, Sports, Archaeology and Youth Affairs, filed petition for recounting.

The PTI’s losing candidate Qaiser Jamal has also challenged success of the returned candidate of the Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA), Maulana Abdul Shakoor Bhittani.

As per the ECP Form-47, Abdul Shakoor Bhittani from National Assembly constituency NA-51 Tribal Area-XII won the election by securing 21,896 votes while PTI candidate Qaiser Jamal got 18,689 votes.

Qazi Muhammad Anwar appeared for the petitioner and submitted that as per the nomination form of MMA MNA Abdul Shakoor Bhittani received from ECP official website he had only mentioned his son Muhammad though under the law he should have mentioned his wife and all daughters and sons.