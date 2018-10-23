Health week celebrated

Islamabad: In acknowledging the importance of physical and mental wellbeing, Roots International Schools celebrated the World Health Week to promote healthy lifestyle among students and parents, says a press release.

During the week, World Hand washing Day was celebrated where lectures and demonstrations were given to students to promote proper hand washing. World Food Day was also celebrated where renowned nutritionist Dr. Mehr visited the school and gave students session on health and nutrition. She explained students how they can improve their diet for better health, what foods are good for their health and how they can incorporate them in their diet. Students enthusiastically participated in the questions and answers session held towards the end, where doctor Mehr cleared their ambiguities and guided them.