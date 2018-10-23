Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Islamabad

A
APP
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Project to help realise shelter’s dream for poor’

Islamabad: The registration process for ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Programme’ has started amid long queues of people were witnessed here on Monday outside registration centres of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi, who inaugurated Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Registration Centre at NADRA Mega Centre Blue Area, said the target of government was to ensure provision of five million affordable houses for underprivileged classes during next five years.

Talking to media persons, the minister expressed the confidence that the programme would not only help realize dream of a shelter for the poor, but also create ample employment opportunities.

It will also attract local and foreign investment and stimulate about 40 related industries, he added. Shehryar Afridi said the poor people were deprived of their basic rights in past, but present government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) would ensure protection of their rights.

Highlighting the basic idea of this housing scheme, he said, it would help materialize dream of the poor about owning their house. The minister said the country needs around 10 million housing units and to achieve the target, there is a need to build at-least 0.5 million units every year at a reasonable price.

He said the masses would be facilitated through one-window services, adding the government has started this much awaited mega housing project within its 100-day plan. Replying to a question, Shehryar Afridi said as compared to 2013, the PTI has secured votes more than double during 2018 elections.

In Federal Capital, the registration forms can be submitted at NADRA Mega Centre in Blue Area, Deputy Commissioner Office G-11/4 and Tehsil Office I-10/3 whilst in other districts, these could be submitted at Deputy Commissioner offices.

On October 11, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the ambitious housing scheme which envisages construction of five million affordable houses for under privileged segments of the society during next five years.

The National Database Registration Authority issued the form on its website with all required details needed for registration. The aspirants can download forms and can submit them with respective housing programme offices till December 21, 2018 with Rs250 fee.

Initially seven cities have been identified for the scheme, which include Sukkur, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Swat, Islamabad and Faisalabad. The government has also included more cities including Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Kasur, Layyah, Vehari and Rahim Yar Khan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?
China launches Hong Kong-mainland mega bridge

China launches Hong Kong-mainland mega bridge

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment