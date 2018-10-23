Corruption reference filed against TB hospital head

Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has received an application against Medical Superintendent of the Federal Government Tuberculosis Centre Rawalpindi in which he had been accused of possessing assets beyond his income and making illegal recruitments.

The applicant, Sumaira Nadeem, in her application has stated that Medical Superintendent of TB Hospital Dr. Noor Zaman has been involved in corrupt practices having assets beyond which do not match his income. The applicant says the MS has also recruited paramedics against abolished posts on occurrence of vacant being dying cadre posts of all federal paramedics service structure rules 2011. “The whole recruitment process was completed in a matter of 17 days in violation of recruitment rules of the Establishment Division,” she said.

The applicant also said that Dr. Noor Zaman is also owner of the Life Care International Hospital at G-10 Markaz Islamabad and he runs the hospital inspite of the fact that he is a government servant and by doing that he did not fulfil his duties.

It has been further accused in the application that Dr. Zaman has also transferred his illegal assets to his family members and uses official vehicle for this family members. Ms. Sumaira further says that the MS and another official are also involved in purchase of hospital machinery including X –Ray Machine, Ex-Ray films and Lab equipment and received commission in his transactions

The applicant also accused MS of Federal Government TB Hospital of making illegal recruitment and out of turn promotions. “Those who have been inducted hold fake degrees, certificates and fake domicile certificates,” she said. The MS has also been accused of making illegal allotments of Government residences in Federal Government TB Centre Colony.

Dr. Noor Zaman when contacted, however, categorically denied charges against him saying that he would not only resign but would also shoot him if charges are proved against him. He said the applicant is wife of an employee whose conduct and discipline was under question and was facing dismissal from services. “Her husband, Muhammad Nawaz has been given last chance of hearing before he is dismissed,” he said.

Dr. Zaman who hails from Khyber Pakhtunkwa province and working on deputation in the hospital for the last three years said how he could be involved in corruption when he was earning Rs100,000 from his private hospital. He said he also managed private donations to turn around condition of the hospital. Ms. Sumaira Nadeem when contacted said that her family was being harassed as her house was attacked at behest of Dr. Noor Zaman while their private car was also damaged. She said she had also filed harassment case against the MS saying that her husband was also being victimized. “I am keeping all the evidences which will be provided during the process of inquiry,” she claimed adding she had also got harassment case registered against the MS.