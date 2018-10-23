Child maid records statement in torture case

Rawalpindi:Kinza Bashir, an 11-year-old maid, who was allegedly tortured by her employers, recorded her statement before Civil Judge, Rawalpindi Sumaira Alamgir, here on Monday.

In her statement, she claimed of being brutally tortured by her employers. The girl’s case surfaced after a series of videos were shared on Twitter in which she could be seen talking about her employers’ alleged mistreatment.

A medical examination on Sunday confirmed that the bruises and wounds found on the victim’s body were consistent with her account of the torture. The examination report confirmed that there was evidence of torture carried out 15-20 days ago using “a knife, belts and persons standing on her body with full weight multiple times”.

On the complaint of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB), a case was registered at the Airport Police Station against Kinza’s employers. Police have registered a case under Child Protection Act (CPA) and imposed Sections of 328-A, 342 and 34 against the accused. After statement, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) took Kinza with them.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsen said that FIR had been registered with the Airport Police Station against the couple on charges of keeping a child in detention, torturing and inflicting injuries and under Section 34 of the Child Protection Act on a complaint of Muhammad Naveed Akhtar, the child protection officer.

The CPO said the army had also been informed about the legal proceedings against the suspect -- a lady doctor (Dr Major Ammara Riaz, wife of Dr Mohsin Riaz) -- since the military had its own system for taking action against the suspects. The victim, hails from Thothian village, Sumandri.

Members of CPWB on Monday took the victim to the judicial complex, Rawalpindi under tight security who barred media representatives from entering the courtroom. Meanwhile, Dr Mohsin Riaz, husband of Major Ammara Riaz one of the accused in the case also appeared before Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Tahir Aslam to acquire interim bail in the case. The court has accepted interim bail of accused on surety bond of Rs50,000. The court has accepted interim bail of accused till October 29, 2018.