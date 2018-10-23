Transferred

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Monday. According to the notification, Ali Akbar Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan, has been transferred and direct to report Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD) for further orders. Mrs Naheed Gul Baloch, Additional Director General PHA, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation against a vacant seat.