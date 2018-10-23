Dry weather to prevail

LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. No rainfall was recorded at any place in the country. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Ziarat and Skardu where mercury dropped down to -02°C while in Lahore, maximum temperature was 25°C, minimum was 15.8°C and humidity level was 50 percent.