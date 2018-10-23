Baloch demands fair election in Kashmir

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said the bogus elections in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and US occupied Afghanistan under the patronage of occupant regimes were not the solution to the myriad of problems facing by the people there.

While talking to media at a wedding ceremony of JI Lahore Ameer Zikrullah Mujahid’s brother, he said the people of Kashmir must be allowed the right to self-determination guaranteed by the UN resolutions and the Afghans should be given the freedom to decide their future as well. He said the brutalities of the occupation troops in Kashmir had crossed limits and dozens of Kashmiri were being martyred every day. He said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmud Qureshi had been silent after delivering a good speech in the UN General Assembly. He said continuous efforts were needed on diplomatic front to expose Indian atrocities.