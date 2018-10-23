Selfless service prime agenda: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over separate meetings of MPAs belonging to Gujranwala and Bahawalpur Divisions at Punjab Assembly cafeteria here on Monday.

He listened to the problems of the assembly members and issued on-the-spot instructions. Addressing the meetings, the chief minister said that assembly members are his lieutenants and their respect is his honor. We all will work as a team to deliver to the people, he added. Usman Buzdar made it clear that he will go to every extent to provide qualitative service delivery mechanism to the people. You are my strength in this important mission, he added. I know my powers well and every job will be done purely on merit in Punjab.

He reiterated that problems relating to the assembly members will be solved on priority basis and wrong policies of the past government will be exposed before the public. We have not done anything wrong, nor will do so, and nobody will be allowed to commit anything wrong, he said.

The chief minister enunciated that selfless service to the people is a prime agenda and added that he is always available to serve the assembly members. We shall jointly work to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and results of far-reaching reforms in different sectors, including health and education, will soon bear fruit. The post of chief minister is not a high position but an important obligation for me. I fully understand your problems and will be striving hard for their solution, he added.

He informed that principals, MS and specialist doctors are being appointed in southern Punjab and other districts in phases. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that slums and residential areas of the impecunious strata are not included in campaign against encroachments. Provincial irrigation minister Mohsin Leghari said that irrigation department is fully committed to eradicate corruption. Provincial ministers assured to implement various proposals presented by the assembly members about their departments.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has congratulated the candidates achieving success in by-elections in Karachi. Condemns killings in Kashmir: Usman Buzdar has condemned firing of Indian army at unarmed Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

He has expressed a deep sense of grief over the martyrdom of Kashmiri people and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. In a statement issued here on Monday, the CM said occupied Indian armed forces have gone to every extent in their brutalities against unarmed Kashmiri people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The international community should take immediate notice of horrific crimes of Indian armed forces in occupied Kashmir. There is no moral justification of silence of the international community on the bloodshed perpetrated by occupied Indian forces, he said. The international community should pressurise India to immediately stop its carnage in occupied Kashmir. India should fully understand that it could not snatch away the inalienable right of freedom from Kashmiris despite its continued cruelties, said Usman Buzdar. Similarly, the freedom movement in occupied Kashmir could not be muzzled. There was an urgent need that international conscience should be awakened on worst cruelties meted out by Indian occupied forces against unarmed Kashmiris, he added.

The chief minister said cruelties of Indian armed forces could not deprive the Kashmiris of their right of self-determination till late and they would have to be given the right of self-determination. The Indian government could not suppress the passion of freedom of Kashmiris through guns and bullets and time had proved that Indian government’s brutal policy of torture and persecution had failed. This policy has, rather, strengthened the passion of freedom in the hearts of Kashmiri people and sacrifices of Kashmiris would result in freedom from the clutches of India, he concluded.