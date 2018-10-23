Sindh beat Balochistan in Pentangular Under-19 T20

KARACHI: Sindh were off to a solid start when they defeated Balochistan by three wickets on the second day of the Pentangular Under-19 T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Balochistan posted 120-9. Shoaib Ahmed struck 43 off 37 balls, smashing four fours. Bilal Khan made unbeaten 19 off 16 balls, which included two fours. Mohammad Waseem and Muhammad Tariq got three wickets each.Sindh reached the target with two balls to spare after losing seven wickets.Mohsin Riaz belted 28 off 25 balls, striking three fours. Mohammad Waseem made unbeaten 20.Mohammad Shahid and Farrukh Waqas got two wickets each.