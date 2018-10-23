Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KPT’s miserable run continues

KARACHI: The miserable run of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) continued on Monday as they were overwhelmed by former champions Army 3-0 in their match of Pakistan Premier Football League at Punjab Stadium, Lahore.

It was KPT’s fifth defeat in six matches. They are at the last position with just one point in their pocket.Army went ahead through a solid strike from Ansar Abbas in the 12th minute. Mateen doubled the soldiers’ lead in the 44th minute. Ali Reza completed the rout with a 65th minute strike. The win took Army to the second place with 15 points, just two behind Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

In the other match of the day, Chaman’s Afghan FC crushed Bahawalpur’s Ashraf Sugar Mills 4-0 to jump to the fifth spot.Following a flurry of incisive rallies from both cordons, Abdul Rahim provided lead to Afghan FC in the 33rd minute. At half time Afghan FC were leading 1-0.

In the second session, they marshaled their troops even better and scored three goals.Iftikhar Ahmed doubled Afghan FC’s lead in the 67th minute. Amanullah and Umar Daraz scored one goal apiece in quick succession.This was the fifth loss for ASM, owned by former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?
China launches Hong Kong-mainland mega bridge

China launches Hong Kong-mainland mega bridge

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment