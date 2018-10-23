KPT’s miserable run continues

KARACHI: The miserable run of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) continued on Monday as they were overwhelmed by former champions Army 3-0 in their match of Pakistan Premier Football League at Punjab Stadium, Lahore.

It was KPT’s fifth defeat in six matches. They are at the last position with just one point in their pocket.Army went ahead through a solid strike from Ansar Abbas in the 12th minute. Mateen doubled the soldiers’ lead in the 44th minute. Ali Reza completed the rout with a 65th minute strike. The win took Army to the second place with 15 points, just two behind Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

In the other match of the day, Chaman’s Afghan FC crushed Bahawalpur’s Ashraf Sugar Mills 4-0 to jump to the fifth spot.Following a flurry of incisive rallies from both cordons, Abdul Rahim provided lead to Afghan FC in the 33rd minute. At half time Afghan FC were leading 1-0.

In the second session, they marshaled their troops even better and scored three goals.Iftikhar Ahmed doubled Afghan FC’s lead in the 67th minute. Amanullah and Umar Daraz scored one goal apiece in quick succession.This was the fifth loss for ASM, owned by former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf.