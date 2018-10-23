Tue October 23, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 23, 2018

Home of Malaysian cricket under closure threat

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s top cricket stadium, which has hosted some of the game’s greats, may have to be abandoned after a property developer decided to turf out the sport’s local governing body, an official said Monday.

The Kinrara Oval, which was built in 2003 and has hosted One-day Internationals featuring India, Australia and the West Indies, and Under-19 World Cup games, sits on a plot of prime land west of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

But the Malaysian Cricket Association’s lease has expired and they have been told to leave by the end of the month to make way for a new development, according to the group’s secretary Mohammed Iqbal Ali Kassim Ali.

“It will be a sad day if we lose the Kinrara Oval,” he told AFP of the ground on which the legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar scored a sparkling unbeaten 141 against the West Indies in an ODI in September 2006.

“It is a world class, iconic pitch. We want the ground to remain the home of Malaysian cricket.”

