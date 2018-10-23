Backlash at Brexit briefings against May

LONDON: "Bring your own noose" as you enter the "killing zone" -- anonymous briefings against British Prime Minister Theresa May are nothing new, but the ferocity of the latest batch sparked a fierce backlash on Monday.

Many of May’s critics and her allies rounded on unnamed pro-Brexit members of her Conservative party who used violent language to attack her Brexit strategy in the weekend newspapers.

One MP was quoted as saying that she should "bring her own noose" to a meeting later this week of Conservative lawmakers. Another newspaper quoted an MP as saying that May was entering the "killing zone", with another adding: "Assassination is in the air".

A former minister reportedly said: "The moment is coming when the knife gets heated, stuck in her front and twisted. She’ll be dead soon." The comments drew a chorus of outrage from fellow Conservative MPs, with pro-Europeans through to ardent Brexiteers condemning them as "totally unacceptable".

Senior lawmaker Robert Halfon said it was "a shame on the Conservative party". Opposition Labour MP Yvette Cooper said it was "dehumanising" and "normalising violence in public debate", noting the 2016 murder of her colleague Jo Cox by a far-right sympathiser. Conservative MP Mark Francois, a member of a hardline eurosceptic group, said the language was "unacceptable".