US lottery jackpots climb to $2.2 billion

WASHINGTON: Who wants to be a billionaire? For $2 a ticket, lottery players have a chance to be among the richest people in the world if they beat the long-shot odds of 1 in 303 million to win the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.6 billion Tuesday night.

The sum reached a world record for lottery jackpots after there were no winning numbers for the $1 billion prize on Friday. About 280 million tickets were sold for Friday’s drawing, with about 60 percent of all winning number combinations covered, said Seth Elkin, a spokesman for the Maryland Lottery.

Tickets sold for Tuesday’s drawing are expected to cover 75 percent of all possible number combinations, he said. However, the odds of getting killed by a shark are higher than winning the lottery, with the International Shark Attack File putting the chance at 1 in 3.7 million in a lifetime.