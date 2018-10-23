Stop carnage in held Kashmir: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has condemned firing of Indian army at unarmed Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir. He has expressed a deep sense of grief over the martyrdom of Kashmiri people and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CM said occupied Indian armed forces have gone to every extent in their brutalities against unarmed Kashmiri people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The international community should take immediate notice of horrific crimes of Indian armed forces in occupied Kashmir. There is no moral justification of silence of the international community on the bloodshed perpetrated by occupied Indian forces, he said.

The international community should pressurise India to immediately stop its carnage in occupied Kashmir. India should fully understand that it could not snatch away the inalienable right of freedom from Kashmiris despite its continued cruelties, said Usman Buzdar. Similarly, the freedom movement in occupied Kashmir could not be muzzled.

There was an urgent need that international conscience should be awakened on worst cruelties meted out by Indian occupied forces against unarmed Kashmiris, he added. The chief minister said cruelties of Indian armed forces could not deprive the Kashmiris of their right of self-determination till late and they would have to be given the right of self-determination. The Indian government could not suppress the passion of freedom of Kashmiris through guns and bullets and time had proved that Indian government’s brutal policy of torture and persecution had failed.

This policy has, rather, strengthened the passion of freedom in the hearts of Kashmiri people and sacrifices of Kashmiris would result in freedom from the clutches of India, he concluded.